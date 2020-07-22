Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farfetch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farfetch by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $173,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.