Yikang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$573,600.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$78,308.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.68. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

