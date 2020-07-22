YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

NYSE LMT opened at $365.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

