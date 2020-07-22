Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YARIY. Citigroup lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

