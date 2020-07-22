Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

