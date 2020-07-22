Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

