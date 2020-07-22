Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $451.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 346,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,681 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

