Xencor’s (XNCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura restated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.91.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.07. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Xencor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

