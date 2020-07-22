Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.