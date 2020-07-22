WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

