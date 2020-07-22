WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 796,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.