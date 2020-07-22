Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

