Wolfe Research Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Peer Perform

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 853,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 336,241 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

