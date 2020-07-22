Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.19.

WIX stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 365,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

