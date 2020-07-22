Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.28, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $146.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 95.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

