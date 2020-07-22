Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

