William H. Frist Sells 740 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -167.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

