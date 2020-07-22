William Blair Weighs in on ABM Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

