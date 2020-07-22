William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Group in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of ARGO opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

