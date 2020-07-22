William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

