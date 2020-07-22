William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.66. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,472,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 542,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

