William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Netflix stock opened at $490.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.