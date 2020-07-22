Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

WHR opened at $143.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

