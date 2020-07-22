Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,577,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,613,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,966,000 after buying an additional 387,618 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 693,773 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,561,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

