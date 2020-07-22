Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.