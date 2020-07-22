Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

