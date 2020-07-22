Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

