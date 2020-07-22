Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 764,640.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 359,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11,128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $141.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.