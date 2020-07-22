Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,756,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 718.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

