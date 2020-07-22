Western Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after buying an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

