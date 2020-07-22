Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 222,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.