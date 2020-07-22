Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

