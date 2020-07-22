Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

