West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.52-3.62 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WST stock opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $255.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

