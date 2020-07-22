West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

WST stock opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $255.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

