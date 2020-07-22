West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.93.

Several analysts have commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $381,444. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

