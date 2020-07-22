Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.50. The company traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 171820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,645.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

