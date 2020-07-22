Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

