Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.
In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
