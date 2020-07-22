Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.23.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

