Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,354,000 after purchasing an additional 940,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,220,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

