Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

DKL opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.90.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,372,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

