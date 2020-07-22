Wells Fargo & Co Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.76.

CTSH stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

