Wells Fargo & Co Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.76.
CTSH stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
