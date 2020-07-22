Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

