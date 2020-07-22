Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Equal Weight

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.76.
Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
