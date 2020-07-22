Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Equal Weight

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.