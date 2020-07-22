Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.