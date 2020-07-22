Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC cut Weir Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228.63 ($15.12).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($14.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.69. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18).

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.