Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.15.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

