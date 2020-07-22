Wedbush Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $66.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $62.88 on Monday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

