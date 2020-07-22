Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

TSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $352.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

