Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

FNMA opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.